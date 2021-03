GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — What a Friday night it was for high school hockey in West Michigan.

There were a number of big-time games, including Byron Center hosting Grandville. Byron Center got the better of Grandville 5-4 in overtime.

Grand Haven traveled to Hudsonville and the Eagles came out on top in a close one, 2-1.

The Rockford Rams continued to roll as they scored five unanswered goals to pull away for a 8-4 win over Forest Hills Central.