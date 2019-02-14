Lowell wrestling punches ticket to states
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell rolled to another regional championship in MHSAA wrestling Wednesday night, defeating Byron Center 60-9 in the regional final match at Byron Center High School.
The Red Arrows now move on to compete for a state record sixth consecutive state championship.
Boys team regional final scores:
Division 1
- Rockford 40, Hudsonville 26
Division 2
- Cedar Springs 37, Allendale 36
- Lowell 60, Byron Center 9
- Niles vs. Edwardsburg postponed
- Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Mattawan postponed
Division 3
- Whitehall 54, Comstock Park 9
- Dowagiac 39, Otsego 29
- Ovid-Elsie vs. Alma postponed
- Belding vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood postponed
Division 4
- Hudson 60, Mendon 9
- Schoolcraft 40, White Pigeon 33
