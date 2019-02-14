Lowell wrestling punches ticket to states Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lowell versus Byron Center in a regional wrestling matchup on Feb. 13, 2019. [ + - ] Video

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell rolled to another regional championship in MHSAA wrestling Wednesday night, defeating Byron Center 60-9 in the regional final match at Byron Center High School.

The Red Arrows now move on to compete for a state record sixth consecutive state championship.

Boys team regional final scores:

Division 1

Rockford 40, Hudsonville 26

Division 2

Cedar Springs 37, Allendale 36

Lowell 60, Byron Center 9

Niles vs. Edwardsburg postponed

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Mattawan postponed

Division 3

Whitehall 54, Comstock Park 9

Dowagiac 39, Otsego 29

Ovid-Elsie vs. Alma postponed

Belding vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood postponed

Division 4