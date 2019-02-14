High School Preps

Lowell wrestling punches ticket to states

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 10:54 PM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 10:55 PM EST

Lowell wrestling punches ticket to states

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell rolled to another regional championship in MHSAA wrestling Wednesday night, defeating Byron Center 60-9 in the regional final match at Byron Center High School.

The Red Arrows now move on to compete for a state record sixth consecutive state championship. 

Boys team regional final scores:

Division 1

  • Rockford 40, Hudsonville 26

Division 2

  • Cedar Springs 37, Allendale 36
  • Lowell 60, Byron Center 9
  • Niles vs. Edwardsburg postponed
  • Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Mattawan postponed

Division 3

  • Whitehall 54, Comstock Park 9
  • Dowagiac 39, Otsego 29
  • Ovid-Elsie vs. Alma postponed
  • Belding vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood postponed

Division 4

  • Hudson 60, Mendon 9
  • Schoolcraft 40, White Pigeon 33
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

eightWest
Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium

eightWest
Photo Galleries WOTV
Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019 Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries