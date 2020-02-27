Lowell wrestling looks to extend state mark

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell’s wrestling team was seated on its practice mat earlier this week, gathered around head coach R.J. Boudro.

“Just do everything you can to help,” Boudro said.

That part of his message was for those wrestlers who weren’t going to weigh in and compete in this weekend’s MHSAA wrestling team state championships.

Lowell is looking to claim a seventh consecutive state championship. The Red Arrows set the state record with a sixth straight title last year.

“It’s never really about any kind of streak,” said Boudro. “It’s just about what we can do to get better every day.”

Lowell put that goal to the test throughout the regular season. The Red Arrows fell to four nationally-ranked teams. It’s the kind of competition that prepares this group for the upcoming weekend.

“We’re working on it. We can’t really guarantee anything is going to happen or not happen at any given time,” warned senior Austin Boone. “I know this team is going to do everything in their power to go win a seventh.”

“You know your Facebook feed brings up stuff from a year ago, and it brings up those feelings every time,” Boudro added. “Whether it’s from 2014, or 2018, or 2019, they are all awesome.”

There are 12 seniors on this team. Another state championship would mean a fourth consecutive year that a group of kids has advanced through the entire program, having never lost a team state championship.

“We’re always going to be there for each other,” said senior Grant Pratt. “We are a hard-working group of guys willing to put it on the line.”

“We don’t want any one person falling behind,” said Boone. “Like the old adage says, the weakest link is the first part to fail. We don’t want a weak link. We work on everybody and want everybody to be as good as you can be.”

Another unspoken strength of this team comes in the classroom. The Red Arrows team grade point average is just over 3.9.

Boudro was quick to point out how much of a relief it is that his kids take care of everything they need to do off the mat too.

Lowell’s first match of the team state tournament is at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. The Red Arrows take on Croswell Lexington.

Here are the pairings for the opening round for West Michigan teams competing in this weekend’s team state tournament:

Division 1

Brighton vs. Rockford – 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Division 2

Lowell vs. Croswell Lexington – 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Reeths-Puffer vs. Warren Woods Tower – 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Division 3

Alma vs. Fremont – 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Division 4

Hart vs. Manchester – noon Friday.