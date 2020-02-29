Lowell wrestlers claim 7th consecutive team state championship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell’s wrestling team claimed its seventh consecutive MHSAA team state championship with a 53-4 victory over Gaylord in the Division 2 state final at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

Wrestling at 119 pounds, Nick Korhorn set the tone for the Red Arrows with a 15-0 tech fall victory. That gave Lowell a 5-0 lead.

James Link picked up a 5-2 victory at 125 lbs. to push the advantage to 8-0.

After Gaylord picked up four points at 130 lbs., Dawson Jankowski (135 lbs.), William Link (140 lbs.), Austin Boone (145 lbs.), James Fotis (152 lbs.) and Doak Dean (160 lbs.) all picked up points in their respective matches.

Jacob Lee sent the Lowell faithful into a frenzy with his pin just :58 into his 171-pound match.

Jacob Hough (189 lbs.) and Tyler Deloof (215 lbs.) picked up four and three points, respectively. Deloof’s win came thanks to a take down in the final seconds of the third period. That pushed him to a 6-5 victory.

Senior Grant Pratt earned a forfeit victory to push Lowell’s lead to 47-4.

Landon Miller picked up three more points with a 5-0 victory at 103 lbs.

Ramsy Mutschler finished the day at 112 lbs., winning 9-3 and giving the Red Arrows 53 points for the day.

The Red Arrows will also send a school-record 14 wrestlers to the individual state championship tournament to be held next weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.