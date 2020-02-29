Lowell, Reeths-Puffer to meet in wrestling state semifinals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan wrestling programs will meet for the right to wrestle in Saturday afternoon’s MHSAA state wrestling team finals.

Both Lowell and Reeths-Puffer won their opening round matches Friday night at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

The Red Arrows, a six-time defending team state champion, opened strong against Croswell-Lexington and went on for a 63-10 victory.

Reeths-Puffer wrestled a tight match against Warren Woods Tower, earning the close victory 36-30.

It’s the Rockets’ first appearance in the finals.

Those two schools now meet at noon Saturday with the winner advance to the finals at 3:45 p.m.

The other teams from West Michigan didn’t fare as well throughout the day.

Results from all area teams are listed below.

Division 1

Brighton defeated Rockford 50-11

Division 2

Lowell defeated Crosswell-Lexington 63-10

Reeths-Puffer defeated Warren Woods Tower 36-30

Division 3

Alma defeated Fremont 48-19

Division 4

Manchester defeated Hart 43-18

Hart 43-18 Clinton defeated Carson City-Crystal 47-24