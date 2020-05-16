Lee girls basketball coaches fundraise for program

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to athletics at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming, especially for the girls basketball program, fundraising is fundamental.

“A lot of time, I pay out of pocket or my other coaches pay out of pocket and I love this school to death,” said Tasha Wilson, the girls varsity basketball coach. “It’s just our budget is slim, so we’re just trying to provide them with the best abilities to be able to compete with other teams.”

The program has about $300 in the account, covering more than five grade levels of students. Coaches at the school depend on the help of others to keep the team on the court with proper equipment and apparel.

“Everyone’s like, ‘You’re doing a can drive. You know you got to return all these cans, right?’ she said. “And I looked at my other coaches and was like, ‘You guys got it, right?'”

And no matter the occasion, the school has always been able to count on the community, which came out to the can drive on Saturday.

“My kids went here,” said Cathy McGrath of Wyoming. “My husband’s family went here. Here to support the girls today.”

The hope is that they will match their budget in cans.

“The school has had a lot of problems with collapses and name changes and we just have to support the now Lee Legends as when we were Lee Rebels,” McGrath said.

The program is gaining popularity, with more than 30 girls trying out for the team last year. The coaches at Lee say they will always be there for the players.

“I want them to know that this is what they can do and feel like this is an escape from wherever they need to go,” Wilson said. “Get away from stress with homework or whatever. This is where they can be and feel like everything’s OK. They have a second family with us.”

The coaches are planning another can drive at the school on 1335 Lee St., Wyoming, on May 30.