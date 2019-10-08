Kelloggsville cancels rest of Varsity football season

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials with Kelloggsville Public Schools say they are canceling the rest of the 2019 Varsity football season.

The team currently only has 12 players able to play, according to a news release from the school district.

Officials say “injuries and other factors” have contributed to a low team roster.

“We have been monitoring our low numbers since the beginning of the season and have tried a variety of strategies to boost those numbers up, but because of recent injuries and other unforeseen events we are left with no other option,” the release stated.

The Rockets will forfeit their last three remaining games against Godwin, Hopkins and Belding.

Two seasons ago, Kelloggsville went 10-1. However, the team had yet to win a game this year.

Officials say the JV team will finish their season.