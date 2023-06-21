KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After much delay, Kalamazoo Central High School is moving forward with building new baseball and softball fields thanks to baseball star Derek Jeter.

The ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday. The renovations were announced four years ago but COVID-19, supply chain problems and inflated construction prices slowed their start.

“It stunk to have to push it back, but it was for the right reasons,” Sharlee Jeter, Derek Jeter’s sister and president of his Turn 2 Foundation, said.

She said even with the wait and increased costs, Derek Jeter was committed to getting it done. Jeter went to Kalamazoo Central and the field was named in his honor in 2011.

“He said ‘I want to turf this field,'” Sharlee Jeter said. “It’s something that he continued to say over and over and agreed that it should be both baseball and softball. This was something that he was very committed to getting done from day one. In every meeting I had with him since then, he would ask, ‘What’s the progress? What’s the progress?'”

The ceremonial groundbreaking for renovations to the baseball and softball fields at Kalamazoo Central High School, paid for by Kalamazoo Public Schools and Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation. (June 21, 2023)

Kalamazoo Central Principal Valerie Bogan said the fields have long been a problem, sometimes threatening to derail games because they were in poor condition. Sharlee Jeter remembers the same from when she played softball.

“I remember my mother and some other moms on the teams were just fighting and fighting and fighting to raise money for the fields because the quality just wasn’t there,” she said. “And it was just a really frustrating experience.”

The renovations, which carry a price tag of around $5 million, will bring new seating, dugouts, bathrooms and synthetic turf fields, which was a nonnegotiable for Derek Jeter.

“That was really important to him being a baseball player,” Sharlee Jeter said. “He just wanted the turf to be the right type and he got them the best turf. So they’ll be playing on pretty much a Major League Baseball-quality field, which will be really exciting and bring a lot of pride to the school.”

“It was a relief because what … we had been playing on was not what we should’ve been playing on,” Kalamazoo Central head softball coach Tyrus Ratliff said.

“Just the ability to show up, being able to coach and play on a surface that is 100% game ready at all times is going to be amazing,” head baseball coach Scott Spada said.

Players can’t wait.

“I’m so stoked. I’m so excited,” catcher London Rabb, who will be a junior in the fall, said.

“Derek played here, so you know the shoes we have to fill. For us to get this new field, I think we can just up our game to the next level. That’s huge for us,” agreed outfielder Devin Webster, who will be a senior.

The ribbon-cutting is expected to be held as early as mid-March 2024. The renovations will be done in time for opening day 2024. Sharlee Jeter said once the fields are done, the foundation’s baseball and softball clinics are expected to return to Kalamazoo Central.

“We all come from the same place. We’re excited to do this, excited to give back, excited for the players to play on it, and I’ll be looking forward to the ribbon-cutting,” she said.