Jenison basketball star skips senior season, focused on college

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison basketball star Ally VanTimmeren grew up on the hardwood and always sought out the best competition.

“When I was in seventh grade, I played against junior,” VanTimmeren said. “I always challenged myself to take that next step.”

The 6-foot, 3-inch standout received interest from numerous schools, including some in the Big Ten. But she has chosen to suit for the Boston College Eagles of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Basketball is going to be great there,” she said. “They just got new coaches a couple of years ago, and they’ve already made a big difference.”

With the high school basketball season being pushed back, VanTimmeren will forego her senior season and enroll early at Boston College.

It’s a bittersweet decision because her dad, Brad, is her head coach at Jenison.

“We had some goals and aspirations,” he said. “But with the current situation and the uncertainty of the season, it was the best thing for her, and I would do it for any player.”

Ally is taking off for Boston College on Christmas. She’ll be able to suit up for the Eagles on Dec. 31, when Boston College takes on Pittsburgh.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” said the future Eagle.