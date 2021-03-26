HS roundup: Hockey semifinals, gymnastics states, girls basketball districts

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — It was busy Friday night of high school sports in West Michigan as various sports move through the postseason, eyeing state titles.

HOCKEY

Rockford hockey won a thriller 5-4 in overtime in the Division 1 state semifinal against Mid-Michigan despite trailing 3-0 entering the third period.

Rockford will take on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the state title.

GYMNASTICS

In the gymnastics state championship, Rockford finished second by .275 points behind Jackson.

The competition was held at Rockford. Lacey Scheid of the Rams scored the highest as an individual among all competitors.

The individual state competition is Saturday, also at Rockford.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls basketball teams battled it out for district titles:

Division 1

East Grand Rapids beats East Kentwood 51-50

Division 2

Grand Rapids West Catholic beats Hamilton 50-27

Grand Rapids Christian beats Grand Rapids Catholic Central 73-33

Wayland beats South Christian 62-55 (OT)

Newaygo beats Sparta 44-31

Division 3