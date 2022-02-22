Holland High School wrestler competing in 1st girls state finals

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The first girls wrestling state finals is less than two weeks away and Holland High School is preparing to send a competitor.

Kaydence Vesper just started the sport this year and has been competing with the boys all season. She had never wrestled a girl until regionals, where she advanced to the state finals.

“I’ve wanted to do it ever since I was in seventh grade but my parents said, ‘No,'” Vesper said. “Then I asked them this year to let me do it and I kind of convinced them.”

The sophomore says initially some of the boys underestimated her.

“There’s some I can take down. When I get to the higher weight class it’s a little harder to take them down but I still push through it,” Vesper said.

Her coach, Nick Lewin, says she has shown tremendous growth in a short amount of time.

“It’s a blessing to have Kaydence on our team. She picks up things really quick, she’s very athletic, but she works super hard,” Lewin said. “She doesn’t give up.”

The first-ever Division 2 girls wrestling finals are scheduled for March 4 and March 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Varsity coach Nick Lewin says the team is supporting her and helping her train ahead of the competition.

“She definitely holds her own in the wrestling room,” Lewin said.

Her coach has seen major growth in women’s wrestling in just the past few years.

“Every week there seems to be more and more tournaments and more and more opportunities for girls, there’s a lot of college programs,” Lewin said.

Kaydence is working to earn a college wrestling scholarship and hopes to inspire other girls to pursue the sport.

“It’s really exciting to be the first girl from Holland to go. I’m going to try recruiting people next year so we can create a girls team and then they can start doing it too,” Lewin said.