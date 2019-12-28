Holiday hoops tourneys dominate prep scene

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Christian survived a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to outlast Holland Christian at the Civic Center Friday night, winning 54-46 in overtime.

The boys made it a clean sweep, winning the nightcap 60-47. Kobe Bufkin had 18 points for Grand Rapids Christian while Ethan Alderink paced Holland Christian with 14 points.