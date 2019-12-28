Holiday hoops tourneys dominate prep scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Various holiday basketball tournaments highlight WOOD TV8’s prep coverage Friday night.

Muskegon knocked off East Kentwood 52-50 in the final game of the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame Classic.

Grand Rapids Christian defeated the host Rockets of Reeths-Puffer 71-45.

At Aquinas College, Catholic Central defeated Northview 84-52.  

East Grand Rapids topped Rockford 37-25.  

The winners play Saturday night at 7:30 pm. The losers meet in the consolation game at 6:00 pm.

