Highlights: Girls soccer regional semifinals

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:39 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:39 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wins Tuesday night put high school girls soccer teams one victory away from a regional title and only three from a state championship.

In Division 1 regional semifinal, Forest Hills Central beat Grand haven 4-2 and Midland beat Portage Central in a shootout.

In Division 2, Forest Hills Northern shut out Wayland 8-0 and Spring Lake blanked Zeeland East 5-0.

Winners advance to regional finals Thursday and Friday.

MHSAA girls soccer

 

