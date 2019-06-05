Highlights: Girls soccer regional semifinals
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wins Tuesday night put high school girls soccer teams one victory away from a regional title and only three from a state championship.
In Division 1 regional semifinal, Forest Hills Central beat Grand haven 4-2 and Midland beat Portage Central in a shootout.
In Division 2, Forest Hills Northern shut out Wayland 8-0 and Spring Lake blanked Zeeland East 5-0.
Winners advance to regional finals Thursday and Friday.
