High school sports roundup: Tuesday’s playoff games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The spring sports season is heating up as some teams are competing in their playoffs, while others will begin in the upcoming week.

WOOD TV8 had cameras out at several events on Tuesday including the boys Division 1 regional hosted at Milham Park Golf Club in Kalamazoo.

The Rockford Rams took home the regional crown, posting a team score of 295. The other two teams advancing to the state finals are Forest Hills Northern (309) and Portage Northern (311).

As for the individual crown, Rockford’s CJ Stephan took home medalist honors after a back-and-forth 5-hole sudden death playoff against FHN’s Jack Zubkus. The boys Division 1 state finals will be held June 10 through June 11 at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.

In girls soccer, Byron Center took down Wayland 7-0 in a Division 2 district semifinal game. In Division 3, Unity Christian defeated Otsego 5-0.

In boys lacrosse, East Grand Rapids won the Division 2 regional championship over Grand Rapids Catholic Central 15-7. EGR will be joined in the quarterfinals by Forest Hills Central, Forest Hills Northern and Forest Hills Eastern.

WOOD TV8 is also keeping a close eye on the softball single-season home run race, as two area girls are going back and forth as they try to break the current record of 26. Otsego’s Kendra Vanderlugt hit two more home runs on Tuesday to tie the record at 26. Meanwhile, Three Rivers standout Kali Heivilin hit one home run Tuesday night against Schoolcraft to move to 25 home runs on the season.