High School sports roundup: Saturday’s spring tournaments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was another very busy weekend for the MHSAA spring sports tournaments.

WOOD TV8 had cameras around West Michigan to capture the local athletes in action.

In softball, the home run race that we have been following has come to an end for the two West Michigan sluggers Kali Heivilin (Three Rivers) and Kendra Vanderlugt (Otsego). Three Rivers fell in a district game to Edwardsburg despite another home run from Heivilin. She holds the current MHSAA record for home runs in a single season with 29.

Vanderlugt saw her season end today as Otsego fell to Wayland 9-6 in the district championship game. The Bulldogs star finished her season with 26 home runs.

In baseball, Grand Rapids Christian and Forest Hills Northern claimed district titles. Northern took down East Grand Rapids 12-1.

In track and field, the Rockford boys are co-state champions in division one with Fenton.

We also had a number of individual champions from the west side, including Hudsonville’s Alaina Diaz in the girls long jump with a 19′ 9 1/2″ jump. Holland’s Levi Honderd won the boys long jump in his first year competing in the event with a jump of 22′ 6″.

The Zeeland West boys also won the state title in the 4X200 relay. The group finished in 1:28.12.