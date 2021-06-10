High school sports roundup: June 10, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the high school sports spring tournaments continue, WOOD TV8 had cameras out at several girls soccer regional championship games on Thursday night. With a semifinal berth on the line, the local teams did not disappoint.

DIVISION 1:

Forest Hills Central wins a thriller over Hudsonville 2-1 (4-2 penalty kicks) to win the regional title. Senior Goalkeeper Rachel Lynch was the hero, making two saves in PK’s to help lift the Rangers to the victory. The Rangers will go on to play Hartland.

DIVISION 2:

Spring Lake and Cadillac met at Cedar Springs High School. After going scoreless in regulation, the game went into overtime. In the first overtime half, Zoe Komar netted the winning goal as Spring Lake won 1-0. The Lakers will take on the winner of Bryon Center versus Marshall Tuesday night.

DIVISION 3:

Unity Christian took on Three Rivers at South Christian. The Crusaders’ Sophia Heyboer headed a corner kick in, giving Unity a 1-0 lead. Later in the first half, Jade Taylor netted a goal as the Crusaders went up to 2-0. Unity Christian went on to win 5-0.