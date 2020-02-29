High school hoops highlights: Feb. 28, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a lot of great basketball for West Michigan high school teams.

In boys basketball:

  • Ann Arbor Huron defeated Kalamazoo Central 52-51.
  • Grand Rapids South Christian defeated Grand Rapids Christian 53-35.
  • Wyoming beat Ada Forest Hills Eastern 84-60.
  • Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central beat Grand Rapids Northview 57-41.
  • Wyoming Tri-unity Christian defeated Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 72-68.

In girls basketball:

  • East Kentwood beat Caledonia 75-39.
  • Martin defeated Gobles 29-26.  

