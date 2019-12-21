High school hoops: Dec. 20 highlights

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Christian survived a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to outlast Holland Christian at the Civic Center Friday night, winning 54-46 in overtime.

The boys made it a clean sweep, winning the nightcap 60-47. Kobe Bufkin had 18 points for Grand Rapids Christian while Ethan Alderink paced Holland Christian with 14 points.

Other highlights covered Friday night include Hudsonville’s Max Perez scoring 36 points in a victory over Unity Christian.

Northview’s boys team knocked off Godwin Heights to earn a home victory.

East Grand Rapids girl’s and boys’ teams swept Forest Hills Northern in a doubleheader that featured a Coaches vs. Cancer theme.

Reeths Puffer’s girls team remained unbeaten, knocking off previously unbeaten West Catholic.

East Kentwood’s girls’ basketball team scored a big victory over Forest Hills Central.

===Watch all the highlights in the video above.===