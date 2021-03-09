High school teams compete for titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rockford High School gymnastics team won the Rainbow Conference championship on Monday night.

Led by Lacey Scheid, Anna Tracey and Caleigh Kusmierski, the Rockford Rams edged out Lowell High School in the team finals:

Rockford: 139.7

Lowell: 139.7

Forest Hills United: 135.85

Kenowa Hills: 127.1

Northview High School and East Kentwood High School squared off in hockey for the second time in three days. They went to overtime but couldn’t settle this one. They finished in a 5-5 tie.

The second-ranked Kent City High School girls basketball team remain undefeated after beating Muskegon High School 54-29. Kenzie Bowers led the Kent City Eagles with 21 points.

In boys basketball, Whitehall High School stayed in first place in the West Michigan conference with a big win over Ravenna.

The Orchard View High School boys basketball team stayed unbeaten with a blowout win over Kent City.