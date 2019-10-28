High school football playoff pairings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sixty teams from the WOOD TV8 viewing area begin the road to Ford Field as the Michigan High School Athletic Association Football State Playoffs kick off Friday night.

The MHSAA announced the pairings Sunday night. All opening round games will be played on either Friday or Saturday. Dates and times are to be announced by Monday night.

Here is a look at the match ups involving West Michigan teams:

DIVISION 1

REGION 1 – DISTRICT 1

Grand Haven (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)

Hudsonville (6-3) at Traverse City West (7-2)

REGION 1 – DISTRICT 2

East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (8-1)

DIVISION 2

REGION 1 – DISTRICT 1

Mona Shores (7-2) at Midland (8-1)

REGION 1 – DISTRICT 2

Portage Central (5-4) at Portage Northern (8-1)

Mattawan (5-4) at Forest Hills Central (7-2)

REGION 2 – DISTRICT 1

Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)

DIVISION 3

REGION 1 – DISTRICT 1

Marquette (5-4) at Muskegon (9-0)

Mt. Pleasant (7-2) at Cedar Springs (8-1)

REGION 1 – DISTRICT 2

Spring Lake (5-4) at Byron Center (9-0)

Lowell (5-4) at East Grand Rapids (6-3)

REGION 2 – DISTRICT 1

Zeeland East (5-4) at Zeeland West (8-1)

St. Joseph (6-3) at Edwardsburg (9-0)

DIVISION 4

REGION 1 – DISTRICT 2

Allendale (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Sparta (8-1) at Muskegon Orchard View (9-0)

REGION 2 – DISTRICT 1

Grand Rapids South Christian (5-4) at Grand Rapids Christian (7-2)

Otsego (6-3) at Unity Christian (6-3)

REGION 2 – DISTRICT 2

Vicksburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)

Plainwell (5-4) at Marshall (5-4)

DIVISION 5

REGION 1 – DISTRICT 1

Grant (7-2) at Muskegon Oakridge (9-0)

Reed City (6-3) at Kingsley (9-0)

REGION 2 – DISTRICT 1

Kalamazoo United (5-4) at Berrien Springs (8-0)

Dowagiac (7-2) at Hopkins (8-1)

REGION 2 – DISTRICT 2

Central Montcalm (7-2) at Portland (7-2)

DIVISION 6

REGION 2 – DISTRICT 1

Newaygo (6-3) at Montague (7-2)

Ravenna (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2)

REGION 2 – DISTRICT 2

Morley Stanwood (6-3) at Hemlock (7-2)

REGION 3 -DISTRICT 1

Constantine (7-2) at Niles Brandywine (9-0)

DIVISION 7

REGION 2 – DISTRICT 1

North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)

Northpointe Christian (6-3) at Kent City (9-0)

REGION 3 – DISTRICT 1

Hartford (6-3) at Schoolcraft (8-1)

Centreville (6-3) at Lawton (9-0)

DIVISION 8

REGION 4 – DISTRICT 1

Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)

8-MAN FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

DIVISION 1 – REGION 3:

Camden-Frontier (6-3) at Colon (9-0)

Bellevue (6-3) at Martin (9-0)

DIVISION 2 – REGION 3

Brethren (5-4) at Climax-Scotts (7-2)

Tri-Unity Christian (5-4) at Onekama (6-3)

DIVISION 2 – REGION 4

Bay City All-Saints (5-4) Portland St. Patrick (9-0)