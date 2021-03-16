High school basketball; hockey continues playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the final week of the regular season for high school hoops and WOOD TV8 had crews out at several of the top games around the area.

Rockford was able to clinch the O-K Red conference title with a 55-48 win over West Ottawa. Zeeland East won a rivalry matchup with Zeeland West 52-40 as the Chix claimed bragging rights.

On the girl’s side, Kent City remained undefeated with a big win over Morley Stanwood. That also clinched the Central State Activities Association championship for the Kent City Eagles.

HOCKEY

The puck has dropped on the high school hockey playoffs.

A couple of local teams took the ice on Tuesday night including Grand Haven. The Grand Haven Buccaneers saw their season come to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Bay Area Reps.

The Rangers from Forest Hills Central are moving on though after taking down Mattawan 3-1.