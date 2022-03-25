EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Clawing its way to new heights all season, Northview finally found itself on the big stage for the first time in 32 years.

From the start of the season, it was clear that this Wildcat team was no joke. Led by Belmont-bound Kyler Vanderjagt and a supporting cast that could score and slash at will, Northview worked its way to a 25-1 record. A buzzer-beater by Mr. Basketball runner-up Vanderjagt to beat Kalamazoo Central 54-52 after trailing by 12 at halftime sent the Wildcats to East Lansing with an unlimited supply of momentum.

But on Friday, Warren De La Salle (19-7) was the team carrying that energy to clinch a Saturday Division I state title appearance. The Pilots downed the Wildcats 59-45.

“I’m proud of our kids and this team and the way they battled,” Northview head coach David Chana said. “Their inside presence was a matchup problem at times, but I’m proud of how far this team has come.”

The final score doesn’t indicate how well Northview (25-2) played this game.

It was the Wildcats’ first loss since Feb. 8 to Grand Rapids Christian 63-55, bringing their 12-game winning streak to a close.

From the opening tip, it was clear the two teams were built to be in this situation. Both student sections filled multiple rows, the noise level was the loudest it has been all week for these games at the Breslin Center in East Lansing and both coaches were coming so far onto the floor you would think they were a sixth player.

Northview plays Warren De La Salle in a state semifinal at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on March 25, 2022. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Both teams lived up to the hype.

Warren De La Salle built a lead as big as nine points in the first quarter, forcing turnovers after inbound passes and turning it into easy transition points.

Following a timeout early in the second quarter by Chana, Northview responded by slowing the game down and the points followed.

Vanderjadt and Jalen Charity both got into their groove, finding buckets in the paint and getting to the foul line to score seven tallies apiece in the first half. A nice slip pass from Vanderjagt to slashing guard Tyran Thomas resulted in a two-handed dunk to really get the crowd into it.

The Wildcats found themselves down just six, 30-24, at halftime. The six early turnovers was what Northview needed to avoid in the second half.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, while the turnovers did slow up, the fouls started to come. The Pilots continued to force the ball inside, making the Northview defenders leave their feet, resulting in trips to the line or putback buckets for De La Salle.

Northview cut the lead back down to six for De La Salle to start the fourth quarter, but led by Michael Sulaka, the Pilots ran away with the game. De La Salle outscored Northview 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

By the end of the game, the Pilots out-rebounded Northview 35-20 and had a noticeable 20-1 advantage with second chance points, which was ultimately the difference in the game.

“Allowing second 20 chance points, that can’t happen and we didn’t get some of those rebounds, but that is basketball,” Chana said. “But that’s why we love this sport, some nights you have great nights and sometimes it doesn’t work out for you. That’s the beauty of the game and sometimes the hard part. That’s why my hair is so short and I’m going bald.”

While the loss is hard to swallow for the Wildcats (it was only their second of the season) it was still the team’s first trip to the state semifinals since 1990 and only the second in program history. Vanderjagt couldn’t be more proud of how hard this group fought to get on this stage.

“Just going back to covid, trying to knock on people’s doors just to get a court to play on,” he said. “This is a family, we put the work in and we’re disappointed now but also proud of how far we have come with the younger group who have become leaders.”

Asked about his relationship with Vanderjagt and how this was the final game Chana will coach him, the coach began to choke up. Over his three seasons on varsity, these two have worked hard to lead this program to this point.

“It’s hard for me, Kyler and I have had moments that only him and I will know about,” Chana said. “It’s been an honor to get to know a kid that has given it all for our school. I think I’m fortunate to be a coach and get to do this with these kids. I told them this in the locker room, as much as they’ve learned from me, I’ve learned more about myself from them. They gave me a fire and it’s been a heckuva ride.”

The Wildcats will return six players from this team, including Thomas, who had three thunderous dunks in this state semifinal contest.

When asked about the future, Chana kept it short:

“We will be back.”