GRPS to allow all fall sports to be played

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Thursday it would allow all fall sports to be played.

Superintendent Leadriane Roby says the decision to play comes after careful consideration of feedback from students, parents and coaches.

The district says student-athletes have been practicing voluntarily throughout the summer with safety protocols and health screenings.

In addition, golf, tennis and cross country have already been competing, GRPS said.

Spectators will be limited to parents and guardians. No admissions will be charged for sporting events. No concessions will be available at the games, the district said.