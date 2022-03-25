GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This isn’t new territory for Catholic Central.

The Cougars won the Division 2 state championship last season with a lot of the same players that are on this year’s roster. It is also their third trip to the state semifinals in the last five years.

Tonight, that showed as the Cougars (25-1) throttled Ferndale (21-4) 82-71, earning a shot at back-to-back state titles.

“In the first half we were doing a lot of standing around and waiting for something to happen,” Meerman said. “Once we started to move the ball and make them defend in space, it gave us better opportunities to score.”

Right from the get-go it was clear that Ferndale was not going to back down from the favored Cougars. Nearing the end of the first quarter, Jason Drake Jr. hit a strong layup and made it an 11-9 game in favor of GRCC.

Only problem — he got up in the Cougars’ face following the play and got called for a technical, which led to a five-point advantage for the Cougars heading into the second quarter.

However, Ferndale didn’t falter. Following a triple in the corner by Noah Blocker and then a jumper by Treyvon Lewis, suddenly the Eagles had a 19-17 lead and were on a 7-0 run.

The Cougars answered and did so quickly. In the next 1:07, the Cougars ripped off a 9-0 run highlighted by Kaden Brown’s first 3-pointer and an and-one bucket from senior Jack Karasinski. It gave the Cougars a 26-19 lead.

At the break, despite just shooting 37.9% from the field, GRCC held a 36-29 lead. Going 8-of-11 from the free throw line helped that cause. The Cougars also forced 10 turnovers.

In the second half, the Cougars started to settle into the game and the fouls caught up to Ferndale.

The Cougars started to make their shots, going 18-of-31 (58%) in the second half, and began to build a double digit lead.

Following back-to-back 3-pointers from the coach’s son Carter Meerman and Jack Karasinski, GRCC pushed the lead 19 points, setting the score at 66-49, the largest of the evening.

Once Drake Jr. picked up his fifth foul and had to exit the game, Ferndale could not answer GRCC’s quick-paced attack. There were four total technical fouls in this game.

“I felt like it was a game with good pace but sometimes that’s just how basketball goes with the fouls,” Meerman said. “It was our defensive team effort and the three charges Durral Brooks took that were huge for us.”

Karasinski led the Cougars scorers by a wide margin at 34 points in his second to last game as a Cougar. He also added five rebounds. Durral Brooks also had a key game, tallying 22 points with seven assists and five boards of his own. Brown had nine assists with seven points, respectively.

The Cougars will now take on the winner of Williamston and Freeland in the nightcap at the Breslin Center this evening. It will tip off at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

To Karasinski, going back-to-back as state champs would establish how dominant this team has been over the past two years.

“It would mean everything to me and this team,” Karasinski said. “We are down here to prove a point, that we are a dominant team. Not a lot of teams from West Michigan repeat or at all. This one means everything.”