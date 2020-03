GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Brandeon Guyton doesn’t just teach plays, he teaches life lessons.

Guyton is the head coach of the Grand Rapids Union basketball program. He wants to win and so do his Red Hawks, but he’s got a bigger goal.

“If you get caught up in the wins and losses, sometimes you forget what the game is all about, and that’s teaching and helping young people,” Guyton said.

