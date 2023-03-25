EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Christian Sailors were beat out in the Division 2 boys basketball state finals Saturday night by the Ferndale Eagles.

The Eagles beat the Sailors 44-38 at the Breslin Center.

The loss comes after a star player, Carson Vis, was injured earlier this week, breaking both his wrists. The team was able to pull through two more championship games to get them to the final battle.

The Ferndale Eagles were ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and Grand Rapids South Christian was ranked 12, according to the MHSAA website.