GR Christian’s Kobe Bufkin named a McDonald’s All-American

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Christian basketball star and Michigan commit Kobe Bufkin has officially been named a McDonald’s All-American.

He becomes just the fourth boy from the West Michigan area to earn the honor, joining Deyonta Davis (Muskegon 2015), Kenyon Murray (Battle Creek Central 1992) and Matt Steigenga (South Christian 1988).

The honor recognizes the top 24 boys and girls high school basketball players across the country. Three Michigan commits earned the recognition, as did one committed to Michigan State.

Bufkin told News 8 that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was one of the first people he talked to after the announcement was made on ESPN’s “The Jump” Tuesday afternoon.

“He just told me congratulations and to keep working and we’re going to be the best we can next year,” Bufkin said.

He is currently sidelined with an injury he sustained in a game against Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Saturday. Bufkin says it will take some time to heal but he expects to be 100% when he returns.