GR Christian wins battle of unbeaten teams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Christian got a clutch three-pointer from Kobe Bufkin and held off Wyoming to remain unbeaten winning 66-64 Friday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead. But Wyoming roared back and finally took the lead in the second half when Marion Parks hit a three-pointer from the corner to give the Wolves a 61-60 advantage.

Bufkin came right back down the floor and hit a step back three-pointer.

Grand Rapids improves to 8-0 overall. Wyoming drops its first game and falls to 7-1.

