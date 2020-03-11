Girls’ prep teams punch ticket to regional finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids and Hudsonville will meet for a Division 1 Regional Championship on Thursday after each won its regional semifinal matchup Tuesday night.

The Pioneers topped Reeths-Puffer 49-35. Hudsonville topped Rockford 56-41.

The Regional Final game is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Below is a complete list of scores for teams competing in West Michigan:

Div. 1

At West Ottawa:

East Grand Rapids 49, Reeths-Puffer 35

Hudsonville 56, Rockford 41

Regional Final Thursday at 7:00 pm at West Ottawa

At Holt:

Holt 51, Battle Creek Central 40

Div. 2

At Sparta:

Newaygo 47, Grand Rapids Christian, 46

West Catholic 62, Spring Lake, 37

Regional Final Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sparta

At Otsego:

Hamilton 45, Harper Creek, 36

Three Rivers 49, South Christian, 36

Regional Final Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Otsego

At Fowlerville:

Marshall 53, Ida, 46

Parma Western 35, Haslett, 34

Regional Final Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fowlerville

Div. 3

At Morley Stanwood:

Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Kent City, 37

Ithaca 44, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, 35

Regional Final Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Morley Stanwood

At Schoolcraft:

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic 49, Niles Brandywine, 43

Schoolcraft 42, Gobles, 41

Regional Final Thursday at 6 p.m. Thursday

Div. 4

At Martin:

Martin 40, Colon, 23

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, Fruitport Calvary Christian, 20

Regional Final Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Martin