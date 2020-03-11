Girls’ prep teams punch ticket to regional finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids and Hudsonville will meet for a Division 1 Regional Championship on Thursday after each won its regional semifinal matchup Tuesday night.
The Pioneers topped Reeths-Puffer 49-35. Hudsonville topped Rockford 56-41.
The Regional Final game is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Below is a complete list of scores for teams competing in West Michigan:
Div. 1
At West Ottawa:
East Grand Rapids 49, Reeths-Puffer 35
Hudsonville 56, Rockford 41
Regional Final Thursday at 7:00 pm at West Ottawa
At Holt:
Holt 51, Battle Creek Central 40
Div. 2
At Sparta:
Newaygo 47, Grand Rapids Christian, 46
West Catholic 62, Spring Lake, 37
Regional Final Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sparta
At Otsego:
Hamilton 45, Harper Creek, 36
Three Rivers 49, South Christian, 36
Regional Final Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Otsego
At Fowlerville:
Marshall 53, Ida, 46
Parma Western 35, Haslett, 34
Regional Final Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fowlerville
Div. 3
At Morley Stanwood:
Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Kent City, 37
Ithaca 44, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, 35
Regional Final Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Morley Stanwood
At Schoolcraft:
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic 49, Niles Brandywine, 43
Schoolcraft 42, Gobles, 41
Regional Final Thursday at 6 p.m. Thursday
Div. 4
At Martin:
Martin 40, Colon, 23
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, Fruitport Calvary Christian, 20
Regional Final Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Martin