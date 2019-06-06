High School Preps

Four area lacrosse teams to play for state titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will be represented in both the boys and girls MHSAA lacrosse state finals.  

In the boys ranks, Forest Hills Central and Forest Hills Eastern each won their semifinal games Wednesday night to set up an all West Michigan showdown for the Division II crown.

The Rangers defeated Orchard Lake St. Mary's 20-5. The Hawks downed East Grand Rapids 9-6.

Those two teams play Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Howell High School.

The Rockford boys lost in Division 1, falling to Brother Rice 18-4.  

In girls action, both Rockford and East Grand Rapids will play for a state title.

The Rams will play for a seventh consecutive Division 1 state championship after defeating Birmingham Seaholm 20-6. The Rams will take on Brighton Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Novi.  

East Grand Rapids knocked off Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 24-6. The Pioneers will play Bloomfield Hills Marian Saturday at 2 p.m. in Novi. 

MHSAA boys lacrosse

MHSAA girls lacrosse

