Forest Hills Central girls win regional soccer title
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Forest Hills Central is headed to the girls soccer state semifinals.
The Rangers knocked out Midland 2-0 Thursday to win a regional title.
==Watch game highlights above.==
Forest Hills Central advances to play Novi in a Division 1 semifinal next week in Holt.
-----
Online:
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Swimmer to cross Lake Huron to fight breast cancer
- Growing a solution to hunger: Inside H.O.P.E. Gardens
- US-Mexico talks continue, Trump says more progress needed
- Clinical trial helps pancreatic cancer patient rally
Featured on eightWest
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Diaper drive will help thousands of families in our community
- Raise a glass at Three Blondes Brewing
- A great getaway at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa
- A romantic getaway in South Haven
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.