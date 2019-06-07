High School Preps

Forest Hills Central girls win regional soccer title

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:48 PM EDT

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Forest Hills Central is headed to the girls soccer state semifinals.

The Rangers knocked out Midland 2-0 Thursday to win a regional title.

Forest Hills Central advances to play Novi in a Division 1 semifinal next week in Holt.

MHSAA girls soccer

