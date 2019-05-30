EGR’s Teske eyes state tennis three-peat

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sloane Teske’s tennis coach says that if she has one defining trait, it’s how competitive she is.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever, in all my years of working with talented kids, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a girl so competitive,” East Grand Rapids coach Mickey Mikesell said.

But Teske doesn’t just compete: She wins. At state finals this weekend, she is after a third consecutive championship in Division 2 singles.

“It would mean a lot. It’s just a crazy feeling and I just like being out there,” Teske said.

Over the last three years, no tennis player in the state has been successful as her. She’s 81-0 as a sophomore, junior and now a senior and 107-3 for her overall high school career.

“Winning is fun and everything, but my favorite part is being out there with my team and I just enjoy being out there competing, in the heat of the battle,” Teske said.

Just turned 18, she’s been playing for half of her life.

“I started playing when I was 9, my parents just kind of threw me in and were just like, just try it out. And the coaches said, ‘Hey she’s got some good hand-eye coordination,'” Teske recalled. “I liked it immediately and I just kind of stuck with it. So I just started getting more serious and started playing more tournaments and then I got to the USTA and I wanted to play on a team, so I played for high school, too.”

“She’s a power player,” her coach said. “She’s got a great serve, a big forehand, but once again, the competitiveness is what drives her to her wins.”

It also helped her land a full-ride scholarship to play Division I tennis at the University of Toledo.

“It showed that hard work and dedication can take you if you’re focused and you’re driven,” Teske said.