DETROIT (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids’ Macy Brown has been named Michigan’s Miss Basketball for 2023.

“It’s just surreal and it just means the most to my family and my sisters because they’re the ones who got me here and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them,” Brown said at the Monday awards ceremony in Detroit. “I’m doing it for them.”

Brown, a University of Michigan commit who stands 6 feet tall, has 1,488 career points. She averaged 25 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in her senior season. She boasts a shooting percentage of 45.2%, a three-pointer percentage of 25.4% and a free throw percentage of 76.1%.

In his comments supporting her nomination, her coach, Troy Hammond, described her as “an unselfish player who makes her teammates better and plays the game the right way.”

“I think she’s the most talented player in the state of Michigan,” Hammond told News 8 Monday. “In addition to that, I think she’s got intangibles about her. She’s the best leader that I’ve had the privilege to coach. And there’s nothing that she can’t do on the basketball floor. So you combine those elements and you get Macy Brown, and that’s a worthy winner of Miss Basketball.”

The annual award is run by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan and the Detroit Free Press. The Free Press says Brown got 443 first-place votes, which was nearly twice as many as either of the other two finalists. Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Cadence Dykstra finished second.

She us the first Miss Basketball from West Michigan since Jordan Walker from Mona Shores earned the title in 2017.