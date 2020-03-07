East Grand Rapids girls rally for district title

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids rallied from a five-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to defeat East Kentwood 56-53 in a girls MHSAA Division 1 District Championship game.
Other scores from area girls district championship games:
Division 1
- East Kentwood 53 East Grand Rapids 56
- Reeths-Puffer 58 Muskegon 48
- Forest Hills Northern 56 Rockford 43
- Hudsonville 60 Jenison 49
- BC Central 35 BC Lakeview 34
- Holt 66 Jackson 52
- Portage Central 46 Kalamazoo Central 26
Division 2
- Newaygo 49 Sparta 30
- GR Christian 47 Catholic Central 34
- Spring Lake 57 Montague 47
- West Catholic 60 Holland Christian 48
- Hamilton 42 Coloma 28
- Battle Creek Harper Creek 43 Plainwell 30
- Three Rivers 48 Edwardsburg 37
- South Christian 58 Wayland 41
- Marshall 46 Charlotte 28
Division 3
- Kent City 53 Morley-Stanwood 46
- Pewamo-Westphalia 54 Calvin Christian 19
- Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 59 Saugatuck 40
- Gobles 42 Bloomridge 32
- Schoolcraft 38 Centerville 31
- Kalamazoo Hackett 44 Kalamazoo Christian 27
Division 4
- Martin 47 Byron Center Christian 18
- Colon 52 Mendon 39
- FCC 35 MCC 30