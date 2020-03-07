East Grand Rapids girls rally for district title

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids rallied from a five-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to defeat East Kentwood 56-53 in a girls MHSAA Division 1 District Championship game. 

Other scores from area girls district championship games:

Division 1

  • Reeths-Puffer 58 Muskegon 48
  • Forest Hills Northern 56 Rockford 43
  • Hudsonville 60 Jenison 49
  • BC Central 35 BC Lakeview 34
  • Holt 66 Jackson 52
  • Portage Central 46 Kalamazoo Central 26

Division 2

  • Newaygo 49 Sparta 30
  • GR Christian 47 Catholic Central 34
  • Spring Lake 57 Montague 47
  • West Catholic 60 Holland Christian 48
  • Hamilton 42 Coloma 28
  • Battle Creek Harper Creek 43 Plainwell 30
  • Three Rivers 48 Edwardsburg 37
  • South Christian 58 Wayland 41
  • Marshall 46 Charlotte 28

Division 3

  • Kent City 53 Morley-Stanwood 46
  • Pewamo-Westphalia 54 Calvin Christian 19
  • Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 59 Saugatuck 40
  • Gobles 42 Bloomridge 32
  • Schoolcraft 38 Centerville 31
  • Kalamazoo Hackett 44 Kalamazoo Christian 27

Division 4

  • Martin 47 Byron Center Christian 18
  • Colon 52 Mendon 39
  • FCC 35 MCC 30

