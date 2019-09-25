Depleted by illness, injury, Union HS forfeits Friday game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids high school football team has been forced to forfeit Friday’s game because it has too few players.

Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesman John Helmholdt confirmed Wednesday that Union High School will not be playing Friday because too many players are injured or sick.

Union High School’s football team had roughly 25 players in July, but the Red Hawks had to use trash cans as stand-ins during summer camp because few players were able to show up.

Union High School football practice. (July 9, 2019)

“Our kids have to work and help pay bills,” head coach Rick Angstman told News 8 then.

Last week, donors surprised the team with new jerseys in appreciation for team players who clocked 1,500 service hours over the summer.

Illness also took a toll on another high school team last week. Holton High School football head coach Jared Hudson confirmed to News 8 the Red Devils had to forfeit their game against Morley Stanwood because of a lack of healthy players who were able to play.