GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mykel Bingham had 24 points and 17 rebounds to lead Catholic Central to an 82-65 victory over Otsego Saturday night.

The game featured two teams who expect to make deep postseason runs come tournament time.

The Cougars got off to a fast start and led by 19 at halftime.

Catholic Central improves to 1-0 and travels to Grand Rapids Christian on Tuesday.

Otsego drops to 2-1 overall and travels to face Vicksburg on Tuesday.