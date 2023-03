The Muskegon High School boys basketball team fell to Detroit Cass Tech for the Division 1 state title on March 25, 2023.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — In their first trip to East Lansing since 2014, the Muskegon High School boys basketball team fell to Detroit Cass Tech for the Division 1 state title.

On Saturday, the Technicians beat the Big Reds 75-63.

It’s turned into a whistle fest in the 4th Q. @HoopsBigReds trails Cass Tech 53-47 with just under 6 minutes to play. @MHSAA D1 championship game. pic.twitter.com/hz4dF0MwsK — Jack Doles (@jackdoles) March 25, 2023

Since arriving in 2012, head coach Keith Guy has won eight straight conference titles, eight district championships, four regional crowns and the state title in 2014.