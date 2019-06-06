Byron Center, Rockford to meet after shutouts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wins Wednesday night sent high school baseball teams to regional finals.
In a regional semifinal, Catholic Central rallied from a two-run deficit to win in its last at-bat, defeating Holland Christian 3-2.
Rockford knocked out Grand Haven in eight innings, 1-0.
Next up for the Rams is a date with Byron Center. The Bulldogs blanked Caledonia, 2-0.
==Watch highlights above.==
Other scores from the area include:
Division 1
- Grand Ledge beats Gull Lake, 9-1.
- Portage Northern beats Dexter, 10-0.
Division 2
- Oakridge beats Sparta 1-0
- Portland beats Grand Rapids West Catholic, 7-6.
- Otsego beats Thornapple Kellogg, 10-3.
- Stevensville-Lakeshore beats Marshall 14-1.
Division 3
- Central Montcalm beats Calvin Christian 9-3.
- Pewamo-Westphalia beats Ravenna 13-0.
- Buchanan beats Parchment 6-3.
- Bronson beats Watervliet 4-3.
Division 4
- Decatur beats Kalamazoo Christian 4-1.
- Three Oaks River Valley beats Muskegon Catholic Central 4-3.
- Battle Creek St. Philip beats Concord 8-3.
- Colon beats Hudson 2-0.
-----
Online:
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.