Byron Center, Rockford to meet after shutouts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wins Wednesday night sent high school baseball teams to regional finals.
In a regional semifinal, Catholic Central rallied from a two-run deficit to win in its last at-bat, defeating Holland Christian 3-2.
Rockford knocked out Grand Haven in eight innings, 1-0.
Next up for the Rams is a date with Byron Center. The Bulldogs blanked Caledonia, 2-0.
Other scores from the area include:
Division 1
- Grand Ledge beats Gull Lake, 9-1.
- Portage Northern beats Dexter, 10-0.
Division 2
- Oakridge beats Sparta 1-0
- Portland beats Grand Rapids West Catholic, 7-6.
- Otsego beats Thornapple Kellogg, 10-3.
- Stevensville-Lakeshore beats Marshall 14-1.
Division 3
- Central Montcalm beats Calvin Christian 9-3.
- Pewamo-Westphalia beats Ravenna 13-0.
- Buchanan beats Parchment 6-3.
- Bronson beats Watervliet 4-3.
Division 4
- Decatur beats Kalamazoo Christian 4-1.
- Three Oaks River Valley beats Muskegon Catholic Central 4-3.
- Battle Creek St. Philip beats Concord 8-3.
- Colon beats Hudson 2-0.
