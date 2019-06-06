Byron Center, Rockford to meet after shutouts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wins Wednesday night sent high school baseball teams to regional finals.

In a regional semifinal, Catholic Central rallied from a two-run deficit to win in its last at-bat, defeating Holland Christian 3-2.

Rockford knocked out Grand Haven in eight innings, 1-0.

Next up for the Rams is a date with Byron Center. The Bulldogs blanked Caledonia, 2-0.

Other scores from the area include:

Division 1

Grand Ledge beats Gull Lake, 9-1.

Portage Northern beats Dexter, 10-0.

Division 2

Oakridge beats Sparta 1-0

Portland beats Grand Rapids West Catholic, 7-6.

Otsego beats Thornapple Kellogg, 10-3.

Stevensville-Lakeshore beats Marshall 14-1.

Division 3

Central Montcalm beats Calvin Christian 9-3.

Pewamo-Westphalia beats Ravenna 13-0.

Buchanan beats Parchment 6-3.

Bronson beats Watervliet 4-3.

Division 4

Decatur beats Kalamazoo Christian 4-1.

Three Oaks River Valley beats Muskegon Catholic Central 4-3.

Battle Creek St. Philip beats Concord 8-3.

Colon beats Hudson 2-0.

