GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Byron Center’s hockey team will be advancing after defeating Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 5-1 during its Saturday game at Ferris State University.

.@BCBulldogHockey head coach Taylor Keyworth breaks down 5-1 win, teams ability to go further this season



“We had a lot of guys back who have been here and experienced this and wanted a different result compared to last year.”@WOODTV: pic.twitter.com/7tpvBWeZ9U — Andy McDonald (@andy_mcdonald23) March 7, 2020

Byron Center will be headed to the Division 1 state semifinals.

Luke Nicholaus ended up having the game-winning goal when he scored back-to-back early.



“To only be in our fourth year as a program and to be going to the final four is a big deal.”@WOODTV: pic.twitter.com/8KW1kw7vmq — Andy McDonald (@andy_mcdonald23) March 7, 2020

In Division 2, Hartland defeated Rockford 3-1.

In Division 3, Midland Dow defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 3-2 in triple overtime.