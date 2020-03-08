Boone and Crespo earn fourth wrestling state title

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) —Two West Michigan wrestlers accomplished a rare feat Saturday at the MHSAA Wrestling Individual State Championship held at Ford Field.
Lowell senior Austin Boone won his fourth state championship competing in Division 2 at 145 lbs.
Mendon senior Skyler Crespo did the same in his 135 lb. match
Below is a list of West Michigan wrestlers who competed in state championship matches in their respective weight class:
Individual State Championship Results
Division 1
- 103 lb. Caden Horwath (Davison) defeated Louden Strading (BC Lakeview)
- 171 lb. Alex Facundo (Davison) defeated Josh Kenny (Grandville)
Division 2
- 103 lb. Nolan Wertanen (St. Joseph) defeated Grant Stahl (Mt. Pleasant)
- 112 lb. Jacob Byra (St. Johns) defeated Jack Parker (Spring Lake)
- 119 lb. Joe Haynes (Warren Woods Tower) defeated Trevor Marsman Cedar Springs
- 130 lb. Zeth Strejc Lowell defeated Micah Hanau
- 145 lb. Austin Boone (Lowell) defeated Chase Lajoie (Gaylord)
- 152 lb. Jacob Gonzales (Holly) defeated James Fotis (Lowell)
- 189 lb. Tristan Vance (Clio) defeated John Shelton (East Grand Rapids)
- 215 lb. Hunter McCall (Reeths-Puffer) defeated Keegan Nugent (Lowell)
Division 3
- 140 lb. Christian Killion (Dundee) defeated William Bradley (Paw Paw)
- 215 lb. Luke Davis (Richmond) defeated Boe Echman (Constantine)
Division 4
- 119 lb. Ben Modert (Bronson) defeated Zack Hall
- 125 Jaron Johnson (Carson City-Crystal) defeated Andrew Krupp (New Lothrop)
- 135 lb. Jamison Ward Carson City-Crystal defeated Mason Cantu (Hart)
- 145 lb. Skyler Crespo defeated McCoombs
- 285 lb. Simon Lato (Manchester) defeated Emmett Bingaman (Mendon)