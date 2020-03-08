Boone and Crespo earn fourth wrestling state title

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) —Two West Michigan wrestlers accomplished a rare feat Saturday at the MHSAA Wrestling Individual State Championship held at Ford Field.

Lowell senior Austin Boone won his fourth state championship competing in Division 2 at 145 lbs.

Mendon senior Skyler Crespo did the same in his 135 lb. match 

Below is a list of West Michigan wrestlers who competed in state championship matches in their respective weight class:

Individual State Championship Results

Division 1

  • 103 lb. Caden Horwath (Davison) defeated Louden Strading (BC Lakeview)
  • 171 lb. Alex Facundo (Davison) defeated Josh Kenny (Grandville)

Division 2

  • 103 lb. Nolan Wertanen (St. Joseph) defeated Grant Stahl (Mt. Pleasant)
  • 112 lb. Jacob Byra (St. Johns) defeated Jack Parker (Spring Lake)
  • 119 lb. Joe Haynes (Warren Woods Tower) defeated Trevor Marsman Cedar Springs
  • 130 lb. Zeth Strejc Lowell defeated Micah Hanau
  • 145 lb. Austin Boone (Lowell) defeated Chase Lajoie (Gaylord)
  • 152 lb. Jacob Gonzales (Holly) defeated James Fotis (Lowell) 
  • 189 lb. Tristan Vance (Clio) defeated John Shelton (East Grand Rapids) 
  • 215 lb. Hunter McCall (Reeths-Puffer) defeated Keegan Nugent (Lowell) 

Division 3

  • 140 lb. Christian Killion (Dundee) defeated William Bradley (Paw Paw)
  • 215 lb. Luke Davis (Richmond) defeated Boe Echman (Constantine)

Division 4

  • 119 lb. Ben Modert (Bronson) defeated Zack Hall
  • 125 Jaron Johnson (Carson City-Crystal) defeated Andrew Krupp (New Lothrop)
  • 135 lb. Jamison Ward Carson City-Crystal defeated Mason Cantu (Hart)
  • 145 lb. Skyler Crespo defeated McCoombs
  • 285 lb. Simon Lato (Manchester) defeated Emmett Bingaman (Mendon) 

