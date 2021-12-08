Battle of I-96 basketball tournament canceled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public School is calling off its annual Battle of I-96 Holiday East vs. West Classic Basketball Tournament.

The tournament was supposed to be held Saturday at Ottawa Hills High School.

In announcing the cancellation Wednesday, GRPS cited an “abundance of caution” and “recent events” — referring to last week’s shooting at Oxford High School near Detroit that has spawned a slew of largely bogus threats to schools around the state, as well as the brawl that broke out at Ottawa Hills’ game versus Union on Tuesday night.

The tournament, which is held each year to in a spirit of friendly competition, would have featured East Kentwood vs. Lansing Sexton, Rockford vs. Lansing Everett, Northview vs. Dearborn Fordson, Grand Rapids Union vs. Lansing Eastern and Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Beecher.