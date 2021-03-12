Basketball roundup: South Christian keeps rolling and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the high school basketball tournament nears, teams are eyeing conference titles.

There were a few major boys basketball matchups around West Michigan Friday, including a Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown between Fennville and Martin that saw the Blackhawks win 49-40.

Grand Rapids South Christian continued its winning ways as it took down Ottawa Hills, 64-52.

Orchard View lost its first game of the season to Western Michigan Christian, 57-50.

Can anyone stop Grand Rapids Catholic Central? The Cougars rolled over Cedar Springs 77-34.

In girls hoops, Belding won a thriller over Godwin Heights 53-50 and Newaygo dominated Chippewa Hills 67-19.