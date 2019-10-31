3 West Michigan soccer teams to play for state title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three West Michigan high school soccer teams will play for a state title this weekend.

Forest Hills Northern, South Christian, and Western Michigan Christian each advanced after earning wins in the state semifinals.

In Division 2, the FHN Huskies knocked off Mattawan by the score of 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored in the first half. The Huskies advance to face Melvindale. That game will be played Saturday at Novi High School. Kickoff is at noon.

In Division 3, the South Christian Sailors edged Ludington in a shootout winning 2-1. The Sailors will play Grosse Ile at Comstock Park High School Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

In Division 4, Western Michigan Christian defeated Dansville 2-0 to advance to the state title game Saturday at Novi High School. Kickoff against Grosse Pointe Woods is set for 3 p.m.