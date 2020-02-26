Herman Miller, Logitech G partner to launch Esports furniture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Herman Miller and Logitech G, a branch of Logitech, says they will be partnering to make furniture for Esports athletes, gamers and streamers.

The companies say Esports athletes and streamers need “the right gear” just like traditional athletes.

To create high-performance equipment, they will do research and receive feedback from Esports teams.

The companies say a gaming chair is set to be launched in the spring.

“Herman Miller was the obvious choice for us to partner with given their more than 100 years of expertise. Together we will deliver amazing products with advanced ergonomics, comfort and performance that gamers deserve,” Peter Kingsley, chief marketing officer at Logitech G, said in a statement.

Information about the partnership can be found on Herman Miller’s website.