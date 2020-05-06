Henderson will have to wait to defend Meijer LPGA Classic crown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Golfer Brooke Henderson was supposed to return to West Michigan in June to defend her title at the Meijer LPGA Classic, but because of coronavirus, that won’t happen.

The seventh annual Meijer LPGA Classic has been postponed from its typical dates on Father’s Day weekend to Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

“I love the Meijer LPGA Classic,” Henderson told News 8 via video call. “Winning twice there, I am a little bit biased. The course is so beautiful, the area around is great and … the fans are always so excited. It’s an amazing event for me.”

The Classic benefits Meijer’s Simply Give program, which supports Midwest food pantries. In its six years, it has raised $5.2 million; $1.1 million of that last year alone.

“All the LPGA players, we look forward to the event knowing we have an impact on the community and helping others,” she said. “Especially in times like this, initiatives like that are so important and great for the communities.”

Henderson is waiting out the coronavirus sports stoppages in her home nation of Canada and said she hopes to be able to play in front of fans soon.

“Hopefully the LPGA will have the proper restrictions or things in place so we can stay healthy and safe and not put anybody at risk in any way,” she said.