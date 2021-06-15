Henderson returns to defend Meijer LPGA Classic title

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Brooke Henderson, the only golfer to win the Meijer LPGA Classic twice, is going for a third crown this year.

Henderson was back on the green at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont Tuesday ahead of the Classic. She won it in 2017 and again in 2019, but it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The tournament generally ends on Father’s Day and Henderson was with her dad both times she won it. Not this year. Henderson and her parents are Canadian and the border remains closed, so her parents won’t be at the Classic.

“Unfortunately, my parents have been in Canada since March of 2020, so they’ve been up there for a long time now. They’re definitely itching to get going, but just respecting the protocols up north and waiting for their second vaccine shot before they make the travel down south. So hopefully (I’ll) see them later this summer, but I know they’re cheering from back home,” Henderson said.

Tournament play begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. Tickets cost $10.