Henderson leads before round 2 of Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As the sun was just starting to make its way behind the trees, closing in on the end of the evening at Blythefield Country Club.

Players in the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give knew the golf day was about to end. After seven hours of delays due to weather, the league decided the course was playable and they wanted to get in “as much golf as possible.”

For Brooke Henderson, a former Meijer LPGA Champion in 2017, hole 15 was approaching. Her sister and caddy, Brittany Henderson, handed her a 6-iron out of her Ping golf bag. Henderson lined up the shot and took it.

Brooke Henderson bends to place her ball at hole 9 of the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Traveling 156 yards, it found the bottom of the cup.

“I didn’t see it go in,” Henderson said. “But I heard the cheers and we were high-fiving on the tee and it was a lot of fun.”

It was a round filled with high fives and celebrations for Henderson as she led the event heading into round two.

The Smiths Falls, Canada native finished 8 under par after the first 18 holes.

From the get-go, it seemed like she had it going. Henderson birdied two of her first five holes with the other three resulting in pars. Then came the hole-in-one on 15, which pushed her to -4 in just six holes.

Henderson didn’t slow down. She birdied three of the next six holes to put her towards the top of the leaderboard as she resumed play Friday morning.

She finished by paring out five of the final six holes, with the outlier being a birdie on 17.

When Henderson sunk the putt on hole 9 to cap off her round, she received a noticeable cheer from the crowd. As a past champion, the fans seemed to know who she was.

Henderson admired the atmosphere around her and the following she has at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Brooke Henderson pauses on the course during the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic.

“I’m just happy that I’m playing well and hopefully do that over the weekend,” Henderson said.

For now, she’s going to start at the top. In a day that was suppose to start at 7:30 a.m. and due to delays ended at 9:22 p.m., Henderson made the most of her last hole. Now, she carries a one-stroke lead into the second round over Ashleigh Buhai.

In a day where every hole was squeezed in until the last minute, Henderson made her last shot count.