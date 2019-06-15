Henderson lead Meijer LPGA Classic; Thompson makes big move

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Brooke Henderson birdied the final three holes Saturday for a 3-under 69 and a two-stroke lead over Annie Park in the Meijer LPGA Classic, with Lexi Thompson three shots back after matching the course record with a 62.

“I felt good coming into today (Saturday). I had a good warm-up and I just felt very relaxed. I think it showed,” Thompson said to 24 Hour News 8.

Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, the 21-year-old Henderson had a 19-under 197 total at Blythefield Country Club. She opened with consecutive 64s, playing 30 holes Friday after rain delayed the start Thursday, then got off to a slow start Saturday with three birdies and three bogeys in the first 15 holes.

“I kind of found it hard to find my rhythm during the middle part of the round,” Henderson told 24 Hour News 8. “But to come back with three birdies at the end there makes it feel better.”

The 2017 winner at Blythefield, Henderson successfully defended her Lotte Championship title in April in Hawaii for her eighth LPGA Tour victory, tying Sandra Post’s Canadian record. George Knudson and Mike Weir share the mark on the PGA Tour, also with eight victories.

Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) recaps her round 3 performance at the @MeijerLPGA Classic for Simply Give, putting her at -19 heading into the final round Sunday@WOODTV: pic.twitter.com/cfVFq6VBwp — Andy McDonald (@andy_mcdonald23) June 15, 2019

Park birdied the par-5 18th for her second straight 65.

The winner last week in New Jersey, she had the eagle, 10 birdies and two bogeys.

Brittany Altomare matched Thompson at 16 under with a 69.

Jennifer Kupcho was another stroke back after her third 67. The former Wake Forest star is making her third professional start. She won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April and the NCAA individual title last year.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the third major championship of the year, is next week at Hazeltine in Minnesota.