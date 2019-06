PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday brought much nicer weather to the second day of the Meijer LPGA Classic at the Blythefield Country Club.

Brooke Henderson continues to be in the lead. She had back-to-back 64s. She is 16 under par, which is a 36-hole record in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Brittany Altomare shot 65. She is three shots back.

Jennifer Kupcho — in her third LPGA start — is in third at 10 under.